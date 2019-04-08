|
|
|
PECKHAM, John William (Jack). Peacefully in Auckland Hospital surrounded by his family on April 5th 2019 (age 83 years). Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen Peckham (nee Kelly). Practical and loving father and father-in-law to Mitchell and Charmaine, Dale, Emma and Greg, Sarah and Roger, and Louise. Poppa Jack to Andrew and Ashleigh, Elizabeth and Jonathan, Matthew, Anna and Meg, Kenzie and Ben. Jack was a gentle giant with a great sense of humour who will be greatly missed. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 13th April at 1:30pm. Please send messages to the Peckham family c/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
