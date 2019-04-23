MILN, John William. Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, on Friday 19th April surrounded by his family. Late of Te Kuiti. In his 94th year. Much loved and cherished husband to the late Audrey for 63 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Christina, Rod and Leanne, Stephen and Maria, Michelle and Matt. Adored Granddad of 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 1 expected great grandchild. We will miss you heaps, you will forever be in our hearts. God bless you. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Les Munro Centre, 8 King St East, Te Kuiti, on Friday 26th of April at 1pm, followed by interment at Te Kuiti Cemetery. The Miln family thank all of the staff of the Tauranga hospital for their care of and compassion toward John. All communications to the Miln Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In lieu of flowers please donate to the St Johns Ambulance Trust. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019