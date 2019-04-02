|
GALLICHAN, John William. Passed away on 30th March 2019, aged 70 years. Much loved husband and soul mate of Mary. Beloved father and father-in-law of Adam, Lisa and Gavin, Debbie and Shane, and Marisol. Adored Pa to Corey and Simone, the late Dylan, Shea, Kane and Natalie, Kiani and Mitchell, Liam, Alanu, Carlos, Lakiesha, Zicco, and Melina. Granpa to McKenzie and Summer. Special thanks to all the family and friends for your support during John's final days, and to the staff and nurses at Palms Lifecare Hospital, Pukekohe. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel and Crematorium, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 3rd April, at 11:00am.
