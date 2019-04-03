|
WALLACE, John. Passed away peacefully on 31st March 2019, late of Hahei. Beloved husband of the late Heather. Dearly loved dad of Kevin and Christine, and Donny and Paula. Cherished Grandad of Sara-Jane, Quintin, Chloe, Zavannah and Dakota, and Great Grandfather of Troy, Paige, Bailey and Harmony. " Reunited with mum, you will both forever be in our hearts." A service to celebrate John's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner of Wood and Elliot Streets Papakura on Monday 8th April at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
