John (John the Dutchman) VAN HOUTEN

VAN HOUTEN, John (John the Dutchman). Died peacefully on 3 May 2019. Loved husband of June. Loved father of Alida, John Jnr and Stefania, Rob and Min. Loved granddad of Nikki, James and Hollie, Shelby, Tess and John Daniel. A service to celebrate John's life will be held on Thursday 9 May, 12 noon at the Chapel of Faith in the Oaks, Waikumete Cemetery. Entrance gate Waikumete Road off Glenview Road, Glen Eden. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
