KEY, John Russell (Russell). Of Feilding, formerly of Pukekohe and Papakura. Russell passed away on Friday 22 February 2019, at Arohanui Hospice. Beloved husband and best friend of Judith. Son of Mary and Len Key (both deceased). Brother and brother in law of Margaret and Stan Lambert (Whakatane), and Elizabeth and Ross Hayes (Takapuna). Special friend of Kerry, Neil and Jo. Grumps to Todd. Uncle of Bryan, Craig, Rodney; Tracey and Darryn. Special thanks to Arohanui Hospice and the staff at Rata Haven, Coombrae, Feilding. Messages to the Key Family C/- 280 Kimbolton Road Feilding. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349 Palmerston North would be appreciated, or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A Service for Russell will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. On Wednesday 27 February 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
