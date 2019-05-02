Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
John Noel KEEGAN

John Noel KEEGAN Notice
KEEGAN, John Noel. OBE. At Auckland Hospital on 30 April 2019, aged 88. Loved husband of the late Betty; father and father-in-law of Sallie and Dennis; Christopher (Kit) and Anne Marie; Grandad to Brad and Scarlet, Jess and Troy, Sam and Becca, Julia and Matt; Great-Grandad to Mason, Piper, Lennon, Arlo and Sadie; Special friend of Catherine Curlett. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 6 May at 10am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2019
