KEEGAN, John Noel. OBE. At Auckland Hospital on 30 April 2019, aged 88. Loved husband of the late Betty; father and father-in-law of Sallie and Dennis; Christopher (Kit) and Anne Marie; Grandad to Brad and Scarlet, Jess and Troy, Sam and Becca, Julia and Matt; Great-Grandad to Mason, Piper, Lennon, Arlo and Sadie; Special friend of Catherine Curlett. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 6 May at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2019
