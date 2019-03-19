|
|
|
EWART, John Mundell. 1 Februray 1937 - 16 March 2019, died peacefully at home. Loving husband of Jenny. Loved and respected father of John, Charles and Penny. Father-in-law of Nicky, Kim and Mitch. Adored grandfather of Theo, Esther, Annie, Miles, Nora, Alex, Maddie and Sammie. A service for John will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 91 Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Thursday 21st 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lake Taupo Hospice Society, PO Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated, or may be left at the service. Communications with the Ewart family C/-PO Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More