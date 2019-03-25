|
|
|
TATTLEY, John McAinsh. Born July 31, 1939. Passed away on March 21, 2019. Passed away peacefully, much loved husband of Jan, father and father-in-law of Grant, Vicki, Craig and Kellie. Beloved poppa to Josh, Aidan, Mischa, Sara, Kieran and Rhiannon. Special Grandad to Gaylene and Corina. Poppa John to their children. According to John's wishes a private cremation has been held. To share memories of John friends and family are invited to 8 Ngahuia Place, RD4 Te Awamutu on Saturday 30th March at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
