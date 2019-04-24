Home

John Lewis SOUTHON Notice
SOUTHON, John Lewis. On April 21st 2109 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital surrounded by family; aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Phyllis for 62years Much loved father and father in law of Dianne and Faalia, Julie and Stuart, Gillian and Steve, Lisa and Jim, David and Lia. Adored and cherished Poppa to his 19 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. A service for John will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Friday April 26th 2019 followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
