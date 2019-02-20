|
|
|
GREEN, John Leonard. On 18 February 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Loving husband of the late Colleen. Much loved father and father in law of Rose and Stuart Love, John, David, Annemarie and Darrell Keohane. Treasured grandfather of Antony, Vincent, Brendon and Justin. Great grandfather of Zeph, Chloe and Matthew. Requiem Mass for the repose of John's soul will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Takapuna, entrance 10 Dominion St, on Friday 22 February 12:30pm followed by burial at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More