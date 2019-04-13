|
|
|
BARKER, John Leith. 21 August 1955 - 9 April 2019. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends, after a hard fought battle. Loved son of the late George and Iris Barker. Adored brother of Carol Cribb (Taihape), Maureen and Lester Mohi (Melbourne), Lynn and Kevin Coxhead (Taupo). Loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nephews and nieces. A celebration of his colourful life will be held 2.00 pm, Monday 15 April at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. In Lieu of flowers and in honour of Babe, donations to the Taupo branch of the RSPCA can be left at John's service or sent to 131 Centennial Drive, Taupo. A courageous and humble man now at rest. All communications c/- PO Box 940, Taupo Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
