Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for John BARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leith BARKER

Notice Condolences

John Leith BARKER Notice
BARKER, John Leith. 21 August 1955 - 9 April 2019. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends, after a hard fought battle. Loved son of the late George and Iris Barker. Adored brother of Carol Cribb (Taihape), Maureen and Lester Mohi (Melbourne), Lynn and Kevin Coxhead (Taupo). Loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nephews and nieces. A celebration of his colourful life will be held 2.00 pm, Monday 15 April at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. In Lieu of flowers and in honour of Babe, donations to the Taupo branch of the RSPCA can be left at John's service or sent to 131 Centennial Drive, Taupo. A courageous and humble man now at rest. All communications c/- PO Box 940, Taupo Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.