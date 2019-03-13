Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for John LANCASTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John LANCASTER

Notice Condolences

John LANCASTER Notice
LANCASTER, John. Passed away on the 11th of March 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Susan (nee Borich). Adored Dad of Andrew and Claire. Father in law of Caroline and Caleb. Poppa of James and Alex. Loved Dad of Sandy and Lynda. Father in law of Steve. Grandad John of Jordan, Heather and Sean. Thank you for your unconditional love, support and guidance. You'll be truly missed everyday. Rest easy. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday the 16th of March 2019 at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.