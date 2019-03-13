|
|
|
LANCASTER, John. Passed away on the 11th of March 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Susan (nee Borich). Adored Dad of Andrew and Claire. Father in law of Caroline and Caleb. Poppa of James and Alex. Loved Dad of Sandy and Lynda. Father in law of Steve. Grandad John of Jordan, Heather and Sean. Thank you for your unconditional love, support and guidance. You'll be truly missed everyday. Rest easy. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday the 16th of March 2019 at 12 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
