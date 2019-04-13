|
|
|
KACZMAREK, John. After a battle fought with dignity and courage, John passed away on April 5th, 2019, aged 66 years, his beloved wife Dawn by his side. A loving father to Tara, Wayne, Timothy, Veronica and the late Donovan and their partners. Adored Grampy John to 8 beloved grand- children. Loved son of the late Kathe and Joe Stonex. A loved brother, uncle, great uncle and respected friend. Now at peace. Heartfelt thanks to Hospice Taranaki and Opunake Medical Centre. Messages to 'The Kaczmarek Family', c/- P.O. Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Taranaki; a box will be available to recieve donations on the day. At John's request, a private cremation has already taken place. A celebration of John's life will be held at 1:30pm, on Saturday, April 27, at Sandfords Event Centre, 150 Tasman Street, Opunake.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
