Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
0800 141 568
John KACZMAREK

John KACZMAREK Notice
KACZMAREK, John. After a battle fought with dignity and courage, John passed away on April 5th, 2019, aged 66 years, his beloved wife Dawn by his side. A loving father to Tara, Wayne, Timothy, Veronica and the late Donovan and their partners. Adored Grampy John to 8 beloved grand- children. Loved son of the late Kathe and Joe Stonex. A loved brother, uncle, great uncle and respected friend. Now at peace. Heartfelt thanks to Hospice Taranaki and Opunake Medical Centre. Messages to 'The Kaczmarek Family', c/- P.O. Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Taranaki; a box will be available to recieve donations on the day. At John's request, a private cremation has already taken place. A celebration of John's life will be held at 1:30pm, on Saturday, April 27, at Sandfords Event Centre, 150 Tasman Street, Opunake.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
