|
|
|
WILKINSON, John Hopkins. 12th October 1920 - 7th April 2019 (98 years). Passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Knox Home after a short illness. Much loved husband of the late Aldona. Beloved father of Barbara and Alan and father in law of Robyn. Grandfather of Hayden and Dagmar, and Sarah. John will be sadly missed by all those who came in contact with him. Address all communications to 19a Godden Crescent, Mission Bay, Auckland or [email protected] In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Mt Eden Red Cross, 472 Mt Eden Rd, Mt Eden. A service for John will be held on Friday the 12th of April 2019 at the Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More