Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croft J R Ltd
2 Osborne Pl
Wellington, Wellington
04-569 7072
Resources
More Obituaries for John WHEELER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Haven WHEELER

Notice Condolences

John Haven WHEELER Notice
WHEELER, John Haven. Passed away peacefully on Monday March 4th 2019 at Hutt Hospital. Beloved husband to the late Shea, loving Dad to Jane & Steve, Ben & Kerry. Grandpa to Jack, Grace, Charlotte and Annabel and brother to Nancy, Janet and the late Pat. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital and Bob Scott Village who looked after Dad in the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 30 814 Lower Hutt 5040 or maybe left at the service. A Service for John will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (Off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt on Saturday March 9th 2019 at 11.00am. Croft Funeral Home Tel (04) 569-7072 Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.