WHEELER, John Haven. Passed away peacefully on Monday March 4th 2019 at Hutt Hospital. Beloved husband to the late Shea, loving Dad to Jane & Steve, Ben & Kerry. Grandpa to Jack, Grace, Charlotte and Annabel and brother to Nancy, Janet and the late Pat. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital and Bob Scott Village who looked after Dad in the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 30 814 Lower Hutt 5040 or maybe left at the service. A Service for John will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (Off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt on Saturday March 9th 2019 at 11.00am. Croft Funeral Home Tel (04) 569-7072 Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
