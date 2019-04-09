Home

John (Jack) HANTON

John (Jack) HANTON Notice
HANTON, John (Jack). From Kilrane Parish Co. Wexford Ireland. Suddenly on Saturday 6 April 2019 at Auckland Hospital Jack passed away, aged 89 years. Dearly loved soulmate of Thelma for 60 years. So sadly missed by his sisters Marie, Joan and families (England). A celebration of Jack's life will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere on Wednesday 10 April 2019 at 12 noon. Followed by interment in the cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
