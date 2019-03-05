Home

John Hampden HYATT

HYATT, John Hampden. Passed away peacefully on 2 March 2019 surrounded by family. Loving husband of the late Cynthia and brother of Bruce. Loved father of Michael, Juliet and Susan. Beloved grandfather (Papa John) to Luca, Lois, Ben, Zoe, Ella and Reuben. John was an absolute gentleman, his kindness and positivity are an inspiration to us all. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St Francis, Park Road, Titirangi on Friday 8 March at 1pm State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
