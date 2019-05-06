Home

John Graeme NELSON

John Graeme NELSON Notice
NELSON, John Graeme. 364168 RNZE 16/02/1942 - 03/05/2019 Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at home. Much loved husband of Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of Ivan and Denise, and Tony and Kim. Cherished grandpa of Sam, Kelly, Rachel and Cameron. Great grandpa of James. Loved companion of Spot. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the garden at 272 Kauri Road, Onewhero on Tuesday 7th May, at 2:00pm, followed by a graveside service at Warkworth Cemetery. For more details, contact Grahams Funeral Services (09) 2368919.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
