|
|
|
GARDINER, John. In his 95th year, passed away peacefully on Monday, 29th April 2019 at Eden Village, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Clare for 72 years and loved father and father-in-law to Christine and Neil, Pam and Ralph, and Carol and Barry. Special Grandy to his 8 grandchildren and loved Poppy to 16 great-grandchildren. The family would particularly like to thank all the staff at Eden Village for their loving care of John. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday, 4th May at 10am. John will be dearly missed by us all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More