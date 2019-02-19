|
|
|
WILLIAMS, John Emrys (Jack). Peacefully on February 16 2019 aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Mair. Loved father and father-in-law of Rita, Aileen and Phil. Much loved grandfather of Steven, Joanna, Alex and Bradley. Grandfather-in-law of Justina, Paul and Laura. Great grandfather of Kayla, Logan, Carter and Rosie. Loved brother of Nancy and brother- in-law of Gwyneth and Dai. I lieu of flowers donations may be made to St John Ambulance at www.stjohn.org.nz. Special thanks to the staff at Radius Matua for their help and care. Sadly missed by us all. A service for Jack will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga on Friday 22 February 2019 at 1.30pm. Communications to the Williams family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
