JENKINSON, John Edwin. Sadly passed away peacefully at home on 23 February 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Jeanette. Brother of Patsy Bristow and Elizabeth (Liz) Lister. Father of Tracy and Sharon, Leigh and Craig, Craig and Monique. Poppa of Taylah, Casey, Hayden, Conor, Josh and Ashlee. Step-dad of David Johnson and Partner Mary McRitchie, Glen Johnson and the late Paul Johnson. Step Poppa of Brandon and Alexander Johnson and Lucus White. John will be lying at rest at home, for friends and family that wish to pay their respects. Many thanks to all our wonderful friends and neighbours for all your help and support and Kerikeri Hospice for all the Love and Support to help us through this time. A Service to Celebrate John's life, and refreshments after, will be held at the Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako Union Church, 144 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri at 12 noon on Saturday 2nd March 2019, followed by a private Family Cremation. All communications to Squire Funeral Services PO Box 77 Kaikohe 0440 or ph 09-407-8493 or 021-226-0005 Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019