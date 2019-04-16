Home

HARVEY, John Edward. In loving memory of John who passed away 13 April 2019 at home. Husband of Janice, Father-in-law of Huia and Damas, Poppa of Raven, Amari and Jacana, Brother of Neil, Brother in law of Bronwyn, Uncle of Anna and Steven, Sophie and Thomas, Great uncle to Liam, Oscar, Harrison and George. John's life will be remembered and celebrated at Swanson Memorial RSA, 663 Swanson Road in Swanson, on Thursday 18 April at 10.30am followed by a private cremation. To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
