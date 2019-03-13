|
|
|
FOY, John Edward (John). In loving memory of John Edward Foy 16 December 1967 - 4 March 2019. Adored and beloved husband of Karen Erika Foy. Rest in peace my darling. Loving and most wonderful father of Max and Bob Foy. Rest peacefully Dad. Loved Stepfather of Stephen, Rowie and Grace Stevenson. We miss you dearly, you will live in our hearts forever and always. We love you. The Service for John will be held at The Shone & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel 164 Tahiunanui Drive, Nelson on Friday 15th March 2019 at 11.30am. Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors F.D.A.N.Z
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
