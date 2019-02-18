|
DENZ, John (Austine Herbert). Long term and well known resident of Army Bay, passed away peacefully on February 14th 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lenore and father of Kathy, Chris, Joanne and Michael. Will be missed by his family and friends. May you play golf and go fishing to your heart's content. A service in John's honour will be held at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale, Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
