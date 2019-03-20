|
FALLOW, John Charles. NZD2989, Lieutenant, RNZNVR. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital 18 March 2019; in his 99th year. A life very well lived and the last of his generation. Dearly loved husband of the late Ailsa and the late Jean. Loved father and father-in- law of Darryl and Helen, Gregory and Robyn, Stephen and Tricia, Paul and the late Janet, Burns and Lisa, much loved Poppa of his 9 grandchildren and Big Poppa of his 5 great grandchildren. "Sadly missed." A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany, Auckland, at 2pm Friday 22nd March 2019. Grateful thanks to staff and villagers at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village. No flower but donations to The Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated. Messages to [email protected] 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
