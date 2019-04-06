Home

Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
CAMPBELL, John (Ross). On 5th April 2019, peacefully passed away with indomitable spirit after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 56 years. Dearly loved husband of Melody. Loved son of John and the late Elizabeth, stepson of the late Mary and brother to the late Fiona. Loved son-in-law to Margaret & the late Don Jennings, stepfather of Martin and Poppa Ross to Xavier and Hayden. Will be deeply missed by his best 4 legged buddy Ruby. Hugest thanks to the staff of angels at Waipuna Hospice for looking after Ross with such tender care. Donations to the Waipuna Hospice in Ross's memory would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service, or made directly to the Waipuna Hospice donation page. A service to celebrate Ross's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William St, Huntly on Tuesday 9th April at 1 pm, to be followed by a private cremation. " Keep on Trucking " All communications to the Campbell Family, C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
