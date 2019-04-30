|
|
|
SPENCER, John Barry (Barry). On 22 April 2019 at Waitakere Hospital, beloved husband of Mary, and stepfather to her family, loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Roger Sainty and Michael and Julie and their families. Father of Paul, Jeanette, Terry and Bridget. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden on 1 May 2019 at 11 am, followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More