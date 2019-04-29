Home

John Barry (Barry) SPENCER

Notice Condolences

John Barry (Barry) SPENCER Notice
SPENCER, John Barry (Barry). On 22 April 2019 at Waitakere Hospital, beloved husband of Mary, and stepfather to her family, loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Roger Sainty and Michael and Julie and their families. Also his children Paul, Jeanette, Terry and Bridget. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden on 1 May 2019 at 11 am, followed by internment at Waikumete Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
