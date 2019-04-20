|
|
|
FENTON, John Barry. QSM, 12950 RNZN 22 September 1933 - 17 April 2019. Much loved husband of Anita, and father of Greg and Lynne, Kaye and Barry, Paul and Wendy, Murray, Alan and Desiree, Robynne, Maree and Glenn, as well as a doting grandfather and great grandfather of many, passed away at North Shore Hospital peacefully. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at North Shore Hospital and also to the staff at Maygrove Hospital. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa at 11am on Wednesday 24th April 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
