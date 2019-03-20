Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Resources
More Obituaries for John GALBRAITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Barringer GALBRAITH

Notice Condolences

John Barringer GALBRAITH Notice
GALBRAITH, John Barringer. Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Resthaven on Monday, 18th March 2019. Aged 87 years. Husband of Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark, and Diane and Lloyd. Grandfather of Kaela and Mathew Galbraith and Amanda and Timothy Crisp. Great- grandfather of Toby, Hayden- Grace, Brielle and Israel. A celebration of John's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge, on Monday, the 25th of March 2019 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Galbraith Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.