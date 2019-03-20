|
GALBRAITH, John Barringer. Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Resthaven on Monday, 18th March 2019. Aged 87 years. Husband of Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark, and Diane and Lloyd. Grandfather of Kaela and Mathew Galbraith and Amanda and Timothy Crisp. Great- grandfather of Toby, Hayden- Grace, Brielle and Israel. A celebration of John's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge, on Monday, the 25th of March 2019 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Galbraith Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
