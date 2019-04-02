|
van BEEK, Johannes (Hans). Passed away peacefully on Friday, 29 March 2019 at North Shore Hospice after a long battle. Much loved husband of the late June, adored dad to Carol, Elizabeth and the late Peter. Father in law to Carol, Grandad to Jamie and Angela, Sheldon, Opa to Ollie, Jasper and Peyton. Brother to Ben, Anne-Marie, Mieke, Trees and the late Els, Tinie, Ton and Joke. Brother in law to Daphne, Annie, Theo, Kevin, Maria, Patricia and Valerie. A service to celebrate Hans' life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 4 April 2019 at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation. A special thanks to the teams at West Auckland, North Shore and Hibiscus Coast Hospices. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Hospice of your choice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
