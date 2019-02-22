|
|
|
VAN DYK, Johannes Petrus (Joe). (Reg. No.251225191 Sgt Major Dutch Army) On 20th February 2019 peacefully at Malyon House Mount Maunganui surrounded by family, aged 93 years. Devoted husband and soulmate of Ali for 61 years. Much loved father, father-in-law and friend of Henry and Lisa, John and Jackie, Leighton and Louise, Sheryl and Boyd. Cherished Opa of, Daniel and Kirsty, James and Lisa, Lance and Pietta, Rachelle and Mark, Richard and Katie, Charisse, Kelly, Alisha and Frank. Proud Opa to 11 Great grand children. Our heartful thanks for the care, compassion and love of the wonderful staff at Malyon House. In Lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance at www.stjohn.org.nz would be appreciated. A Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Joe will be held at Saint Thomas More Church, 17 Gloucester road Mount Maunganui, on Monday 25 February at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications to the Van Dyk Family Apartment c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
