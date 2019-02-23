|
ADLER, Johanna Iris (Jo) (nee Ivey). Late of Raetihi, Taumarunui, Te Puke. Peacefully on 21 February 2019 at Strathallan Lifecare, Timaru with Susan at her side; aged 78. Dearly loved wife of the late Claude. Mum and mother in law of Susan and Brian Hodgson (Pleasant Point), Maree and Stephen Piercy (Upper Hutt). Awesome and hardcase Gran of Andrew, Abby, Rebecca, Matt, Katarina, Connor, and Morgan, and proud great grandmother of Millie, and expected baby. "Your 9 years with cancer is finally over, Rest in Peace." A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru on Tuesday 26 February 2019 at 2pm, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Street Cats will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Special thanks to Jo's Strathallan family who have provided the most loving care and support. Messages C/- Adler family, PO Box 4091, Highfield 7942. Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
