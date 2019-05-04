|
|
|
BOEYEN, Johanna Bertha (Ann) (nee Van Het Bolscher). Peacefully on Friday the 3rd of May 2019 at Bupa Wattle Downs Retirement Village; aged 85 years. Beloved wife of The Late Petrus. Loving mother and mother in law of Paul and Natalie, and Lee-Anne. Cherished Oma to Kieran, Callum, Chloe and Sam. A service to farewell Ann will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner Elliot and Woods Streets Papakura on Tuesday the 7th of May at 11.00am. "Rest In Peace". All communications to [email protected] or (09)2982957.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
