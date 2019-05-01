|
|
|
TAYLOR, Jocelyn Marjory. On 29th April 2019 Jocelyn passed away peacefully at Gulf Views Rest Home, Aged 93 years. Loved Wife of the late Perry. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of the late Christine, Marion and Les, Ruth and Gary, Simon and Catherine, Michael and Shayleen. Loved Nana to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A service to commemorate Jocelyn's life will be held at the Manurewa Bible Chapel, 84 Maich Road, Manurewa, Auckland on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 11am. To be followed by burial at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family have requested donations to the Bible Society in NZ, Private Bag 27901 Wellington. Messages to: 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More