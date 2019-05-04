Home

Joan Valais SHEATH

Joan Valais SHEATH Notice
SHEATH, Joan Valais. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 1 May 2019, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Raymond Sheath. Dearly loved mother of Marilyn, Stephen, Linda and Richard, and step-mother of Wendy. Much loved Granny and Grandma to her fifteen grandchildren and twenty four great-grandchildren. A service will be held at St Peters Church, 11 Killarny Street, Takapuna on Wednesday 8 May at 11:00am. Many thanks to the staff on ward ten, North Shore Hospital for their loving care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
