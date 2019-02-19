Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan SALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Rhoda SALTER

Notice Condolences

Joan Rhoda SALTER Notice
SALTER, Joan Rhoda. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16 February 2019 at Grace Joel in her 96th year. Beloved mother and mother in law of Jenneymae and Paul, Nana of Sarah, Paul and Nicola and Nonie to Max, Jaime and Lauren, Jessica and Sophie. A celebration of her life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 19 February at 4pm. All communication to State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.