SALTER, Joan Rhoda. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16 February 2019 at Grace Joel in her 96th year. Beloved mother and mother in law of Jenneymae and Paul, Nana of Sarah, Paul and Nicola and Nonie to Max, Jaime and Lauren, Jessica and Sophie. A celebration of her life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 19 February at 4pm. All communication to State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
