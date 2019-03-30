|
HUNTER, Joan (Jo) (nee Fraser). Born August 7, 1947. Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Adored wife of Bob (Robert Victor Jan), Mother of David and Stephen. Beloved Step-Mum to Kristyn and Damian, Grandmother / Nanny of Ethan, Lara and Luca. Beloved sister to Terence, Barbara, Marie, John, Alan, David, Michael and Rosemarie. In NZ: Aunt of Robert, John, Mathew; Great-Aunt to Ashleigh, James and Jack. Sister-in-law to Robbie, Sister-in-law to Keith and Auntie to Karen, Matthew and Alex. 'And while she lies in peaceful sleep Her memory we shall always keep.' Service: Monday 1 April, Morrison Funeral Home Main Chapel, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, viewing from 2pm, service 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
