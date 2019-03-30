Home

Joan (nee Fraser) (Jo) HUNTER

HUNTER, Joan (Jo) (nee Fraser). Born August 7, 1947. Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Adored wife of Bob (Robert Victor Jan), Mother of David and Stephen. Beloved Step-Mum to Kristyn and Damian, Grandmother / Nanny of Ethan, Lara and Luca. Beloved sister to Terence, Barbara, Marie, John, Alan, David, Michael and Rosemarie. In NZ: Aunt of Robert, John, Mathew; Great-Aunt to Ashleigh, James and Jack. Sister-in-law to Robbie, Sister-in-law to Keith and Auntie to Karen, Matthew and Alex. 'And while she lies in peaceful sleep Her memory we shall always keep.' Service: Monday 1 April, Morrison Funeral Home Main Chapel, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, viewing from 2pm, service 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
