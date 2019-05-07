Home

MACDONALD, Joan. Rachel, Jonathan and Charlotte, and Penny and Simon are mourning the loss of the warm, staunch, loving and thoroughly engaging person who was Joan. She was someone who embraced people, surrounded them with support (with a side of constructive advise) and was the lynch-pin of a tight-knit family. When the first of her eight absolutely adored grandchildren came along, she wondered what she should be called. Not for Joan was "Nana" or Grandma". But the title Grand Matriarch seemed to get traction and, for the past few years, she has been know as Gem. Thats what her tribe of adoring grandchildren, Alexander, Eliza, Sebastian, Holly, Benjamin, Lucy, Zara, and Violet, in whose lives she was a huge and treasured presence, call her. Gem will be farewelled at St Mary's in Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Thursday 9 May at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, Gem would have respected and appreciated a gift to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Auckland 1741.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
