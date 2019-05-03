|
|
|
SIMSON, Joan Helena. On 30 April 2019 at Whangarei Hospital, After a brief illness. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan (formerly of Petone). Much loved mum of Brian, Warren, Neil and Jan. Loved and proud Nanna of her five grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 36 Cobham Road, Kerikeri at 10.00am on Saturday 4 May 2019 prior to private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 3, 2019
