GRAY, Joan. Passed away peacefully with family at her side at Lifecare Cambridge on Monday, 1st April 2019. Aged 92 years. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Glenda and John, Bruce and Margaret, Jeanette and the late Bill, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. "Rest in Peace" A Requiem Mass will be held for Joan at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 4th of April 2019 at 12:00 noon followed by a private cremation. Donations to Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Gray Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
