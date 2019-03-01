|
|
|
REEVE, Joan Florence. Born 11th December, 1918, passed away peacefully at West Harbour Gardens. Loving wife of the late Bill, loving mother of Beverley and John, loved mother-in-law of Carol, and the late Harvey Patchett, treasured Nana of Kevin, Susan, Clinton, Jeffery (deceased), Cheryl and Angela, and her many great grandchildren. Treasured memories. Special thanks to all the staff of West Harbour Gardens for their loving care. As Joan's request a private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
