Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan REEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Florence REEVE

Notice Condolences

Joan Florence REEVE Notice
REEVE, Joan Florence. Born 11th December, 1918, passed away peacefully at West Harbour Gardens. Loving wife of the late Bill, loving mother of Beverley and John, loved mother-in-law of Carol, and the late Harvey Patchett, treasured Nana of Kevin, Susan, Clinton, Jeffery (deceased), Cheryl and Angela, and her many great grandchildren. Treasured memories. Special thanks to all the staff of West Harbour Gardens for their loving care. As Joan's request a private family service has been held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.