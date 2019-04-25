|
|
|
HOOK, Joan Ellis. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 23rd April 2019 at Lady Elizabeth, Takanini in her 87th year. Dear wife of the late Jack. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Marilyn and Lou and Gary and Judy. Grandma of Shane and Kylie and Justine and Andrew. Great Grandma of Luca, Cade and Angel. A funeral service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 27th April 2019 at 11am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
