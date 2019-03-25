|
|
|
GUTHRIE, Joan Dorothy (nee Young). Born August 7, 1927. Passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 in her 92nd year. Our Guardian Angel. Loving wife of the late Hud Guthrie, Taumarunui. Dearly loved Mother of John and Diane, Kevin and Judy, Jenny and Keith Tidswell. Special Nana to Alastair, Paul and Kristy,Tamara and Brent, Lynette, Emma and Regan, David and Sarah, Olivia and Ben, Jason and Victoria, Chelsea and Scott. Great Nana of 8. Special Thanks to amazing care given by Staff at Bob Owens Retirement Village. Private Cremation. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Communications can be sent c/o 2/244 Meola Road, Point Chevalier, Auckland 1022.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
