VAI, Jioje Rosarina. On Friday 26th April 2019, passed away (peacefully) surrounded by her loving children at Middlemore Hospital, aged 71 years. Daughter of the late Mamao Konousi (Fiji) and Uramafaga Nina Isimeli (Fiji). Widow of the late Reverend Peniamina Vilita'i Vai. Dearly loved mother of the late Ma'ilo Ben Vai, Grace Vai- Stierman (Australia), Duane Vai (Auckland), Keripeane Vai-Harris (Auckland). Loved and adored by her many grandchildren in New Zealand, Samoa and Australia. "You will be forever in our hearts. Rest peacefully in God's arms" A funeral service will be held at St Martin's Presbyterian Church, 22 Wylie Road, Old Papatoetoe on Thursday 2nd May at 10am, followed by interment at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Puhinui. All communications to Duane Vai 021-113-5567.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
