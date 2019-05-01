Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jillian WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jillian Mary (nee Boyd) (Jill) WARD

Notice Condolences

WARD, Jillian Mary (Jill) (nee Boyd). Born March 03, 1948. Passed away on April 25, 2019. On ANZAC Day we lost our beautiful wife, mother, Nannie and best mate. The most vibrant and bubbly woman who loved her family, her NRL and her Netball. She will forever be in our hearts. Razor, Richard, Jacki, Dom and all of her beloved grandchildren. A celebration of Jilly's life will be held at Red Beach Surf Club on Friday 03 May 2019 at 12.00 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.