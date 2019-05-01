|
|
|
WARD, Jillian Mary (Jill) (nee Boyd). Born March 03, 1948. Passed away on April 25, 2019. On ANZAC Day we lost our beautiful wife, mother, Nannie and best mate. The most vibrant and bubbly woman who loved her family, her NRL and her Netball. She will forever be in our hearts. Razor, Richard, Jacki, Dom and all of her beloved grandchildren. A celebration of Jilly's life will be held at Red Beach Surf Club on Friday 03 May 2019 at 12.00 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More