GRANT, Jillian Beryl (Jill). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, after a long illness on 19 March 2019; aged 72 years. Much loved wife and partner of Mal for 52 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Tony Russo, Shirley and Jon Harvey. Loved sister of Edwin Sheriff. Much loved "Jilly" of Katie, Trent, Shayla and Finn. Will be sadly missed by her furry friend Ted. A service for Jill will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Friday 22 March 2019. All communications to the "Grant Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
