Jill Rosemary GRIFFITH

Notice Condolences

Jill Rosemary GRIFFITH Notice
GRIFFITH, Jill Rosemary. On 13 March 2019 aged 67, in Tauranga. Loved sister of Neil and Joy, sister in law of Shirley, aunt of Joanne Beets, Michelle Patrickson, Sharyn Steele and their families. A memorial service for Jill will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 14th Avenue Tauranga on Saturday 23 March at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated, PO Box 2387 Tauranga 3144 and can be left at the service. Messages to the Griffith family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
