|
|
|
WILLIAMS, Jill Robin. Passed away peacefuilly in Mission Bay on Thursday 28 March 2019 in her 88th year. Loved mother of Gordon and Lisa, Julie and John. A funeral to celebrate Jill's life will be held at Sisters of St Joseph Chapel 56 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay on Thursday 4 April at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu off flowers donations to The Key of Life Charitable Trust via their give a little page, would be most appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More